VW To Detail I.D. Buzz Production This Weekend

Volkswagen is expected to announce its intent to bring the I.D. Buzz microbus concept to production in 2022 at this weekend’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
Autonews Europe claims to have received word from an unnamed company source that VW chief executive Herbet Diess and the head of VW’s light commercial vehicle business Eckhard Scholz, will make the announcement. It is thought that the announcement will include information about how the two vehicle arms of Volkswagen will split the development work.
As we learnt at the I.D. Buzz Concept’s premiere at the Detroit Auto Show, it is underpinned by the same MEB platform as the I.D. hatchback and I.D. Crozz SUV.
While it’s been obvious from the get-go that both the hatchback and SUV would reach production, questions have lingered about the Buzz. After all, it is a very niche vehicle and will never be sold in large numbers.
Diess boldly told the world in June that the all-electric microbus will see the light of day but failed to specify any details.