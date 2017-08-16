VW Up! SUV Could Launch In 2020 As T-Track

Five years after premiering a VW Up!-based SUV in concept guise, it would appear the carmaker finally has the impetus to put it into production.
German publication Autobild claims to have received word that VW’s board has decided to give the compact SUV the thumbs up for approval, not long after also pushing forward with plans to launch the Polo-based T-Cross and Golf-based T-Roc.
Apparently, it took VW so long to approve the vehicle because it could prove quite expensive to build, owing to the fact that it won’t borrow all that many parts from other VW vehicles.
It is also reported the company has been encouraged to build the Up! SUV because Brazil’s small SUV market is currently dominated by the Dacia Duster and Ford EcoSport. VW wants a piece of the pie.
VW debuted the concept, dubbed the Taigun, at the Sao Paulo International Motor Show in 2012 and while the production-variant could adopt similar styling, it might be renamed the T-Track.