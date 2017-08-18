VW USA Bringing Back Old Tiguan For $21,995

Dubbed the 2017 Tiguan Limited, this previous-gen SUV is scheduled to arrive in US showrooms soon, boasting a starting MSRP of $21,995.
Compared to the all-new Tiguan, the 2017 Limited version is cheaper by $3,350 in terms of entry-level models. It also packs 16" steel wheels, halogen headlights, cloth seating and door inserts, color infotainment system and a rear-view camera.
The Wheel Package will add 17" alloys for $495, whereas the Premium Package ($1,295) adds VW's Composition Media infotainment system (Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HD radio), cruise control, leather steering wheel, keyless access, a cargo cover and roof rails.
The six-speed automatic transmission and 200 HP turbocharged 2.0-liter TSI engine are standard, although buyers will get a choice of either front-wheel drive or 4Motion all-wheel drive.
In terms of safety, the Tiguan Limited features six airbags as standard, along with multiple electronic and mechanical systems such as the advanced Volkswagen Intelligent Crash Response System (ICRS), which automatically shuts off the fuel pump, unlocks the doors and turns on the hazard warning lights in case of airbag deployment.