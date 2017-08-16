VW's Upcoming I.D. Hatchback May Not Be Offered In U.S.

It appears that American’s love for SUVs and crossovers means the VW I.D. hatchback won’t be offered in the country.
Unveiled almost 12 months ago as the German brand’s first bespoke, all-electric vehicle, the I.D. hatch will be released to certain markets in 2020 but the U.S. won’t be one of them, Autoblog has learnt.
Rather than risk bringing a new hatchback to the U.S. market, VW will instead introduce its range of electric vehicles stateside with the I.D. Crozz SUV, presented in April as the third concept in the forthcoming I.D. range.
It remains to be seen what changes the I.D. Crozz will undergo between concept and production but it could retain largely the same powertrain. That would mean a 75 kW motor at the front axle and a 150 kW motor at the rear to create a total of 225 kw (302 hp). The 83-kWh battery pack of the Crozz concept also allowed for a range of 311 miles (500 km) on the European driving cycle, a distance more than adequate enough for a road-going electric SUV.