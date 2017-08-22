Watch Α Bugatti Chiron Scrap Its Nose In Front Of A Crowd

The Bugatti Chiron is one of the hottest hyper cars at the moment but that doesn't mean it's without its drawbacks.
Since the model has a top speed of 261 mph (420 km/h), designers made the Chiron sit extremely close to the ground to improve its aerodynamics and minimize drag. This would be fine if all the streets were completely flat but, unfortunately, that's rarely the case.
As you can see in the video, this Chiron was traveling down a narrow street packed with people. As the car approaches the intersection, it becomes painfully apparent the two road surfaces aren't level as the Chiron's nose drops and there's an alarming scrapping sound.
This would be a terrifying noise in a normal sports car, let alone a Chiron which has a base price of €2.4 ($2.8) million. The driver didn't get out to check the damage but we're sure they're less than thrilled about the incident.
Regardless of how much damaged was caused, the Chiron remains an automotive masterpiece as it has a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine that produces 1,500 PS (1,103 kW) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque. Of course, there could be something even more powerful on the horizon as previous reports have suggested the company could be eyeing a Veyron Super Sport successor with a top speed of around 280 mph (450 km/h).
Video
SCRATCHING 2.700.000 € Bugatti Chiron 😭😭
Posted by G-E Supercars on Monday, August 21, 2017