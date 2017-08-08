Watch Faraday Future's Troubled Yet Record Breaking Pikes Peak Run

In June, Faraday Future set a production electric vehicle record up the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with a respectable 11:25.083 time.
That time placed the FF 91 prototype more than 20 seconds ahead of the previous record set by a Tesla Model S 90D in 2016. Despite this, we’ve now learned that Faraday’s creation could have been even faster if it wasn’t for a software issue.
In a new video released by the company, it explains that just three corners from the top, a small calibration issue in the software designed to detect a stuck accelerator pedal, brought the car to a stop, forcing the driver to turn it off and on again to get going. Fortunately for the team, the prototype was only stationary for 10 seconds.
Yesterday, the electric vehicle start up announced that it has signed a lease on a facility in Hanford, California and intends on turning it into its production facility. This follows on from the brand’s failed attempt at building a billion-dollar facility in Nevada.