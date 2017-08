Watch Faraday Future's Troubled Yet Record Breaking Pikes Peak Run

VIDEO

In June, Faraday Future set a production electric vehicle record up the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with a respectable 11:25.083 time.That time placed the FF 91 prototype more than 20 seconds ahead of the previous record set by a Tesla Model S 90D in 2016. Despite this, we’ve now learned that Faraday’s creation could have been even faster if it wasn’t for a software issue.In a new video released by the company, it explains that just three corners from the top, a small calibration issue in the software designed to detect a stuck accelerator pedal, brought the car to a stop, forcing the driver to turn it off and on again to get going. Fortunately for the team, the prototype was only stationary for 10 seconds. Yesterday , the electric vehicle start up announced that it has signed a lease on a facility in Hanford, California and intends on turning it into its production facility. This follows on from the brand’s failed attempt at building a billion-dollar facility in Nevada.