Watch The Ford F-150 Raptor's Suspension Doing Its Thing

If you want a head-turning pickup truck that can handle more abuse than pretty much anything else on the market, it’s hard to look past the Ford F-150 Raptor. Even the name is evocative.
The 2017 Raptor is so capable off the beaten path because of its use of Fox Racing dampers, offering 13 inches of travel at the front and 13.9 inches at the rear. This is more than enough to handle anything most owners will throw at the pickup and to show us just what it looks when those shocks are being put to the test, TheStraightPipes YouTube channel has posted a rather insightful video.
The clip involves front-facing cameras at both the front and rear axles and perfectly demonstrates the abuse endured by the shocks and surrounding components.
In the U.S., prices for the 2017 F-150 Raptor SuperCab start at $48,325 and while that may seem like a lot, especially since a new Corvette Stingray can be had for just over $55,000, it’s worth remembering that the Raptor has been designed to cope with conditions like this for years on end.