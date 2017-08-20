Watch The Italdesign Zerouno Hit The Road In California

The first time we saw the Italdesign Zerouno was on the floor of the Geneva Motor Show, and even in such jam-packed surroundings, it stood out. But a supercar like the Zerouno isn't meant to sit still on a show stand. It's meant to be out on the open road. And that's just what we have here.
What you're looking at, specifically, is the second of only five examples of the Zerouno to be made. It's decked out in metallic red and bare carbon fiber, with a different wing design – but the same basic parameters. That means a custom supercar with a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 furnished by Audi Sport and delivering 610 horsepower.
Italdesign Automobili Speciali brought this second example to California for its day under the glistening sun at Pebble Beach. But on its way up the Pacific coast, it took it out and around Los Angeles to wow the crowds – and fortunately captured the action on video for those of us who missed it.
With all five examples now sold, the big question is what Italdesign will do next. It's playing with the idea of a roadster version of the same, and if it gets enough attention in Monterey this week, we won't be surprised to see just such a creation follow.