Watch Solar Eclipse From Your 2018 Volvo XC60's Panoramic Moonroof Eclipse Viewer

Forget about those expensive glasses if you're looking forward for the total solar eclipse on August 21, all you need is a Volvo XC60, equipped with a panoramic moonroof.
Wait, that didn't come out right, because the Swedish SUV starts from $41,500 on our shores, and a pair of eclipse glasses is, well, significantly cheaper.
Still, if you happen to own a second-gen Volvo XC60, then you should know that the automaker has designed and developed a custom eclipse viewer, for the standard panoramic moonroof. This is made with an ISI-certified material that features lots of digits, and has a magnetized frame that attaches to the car's roof, allowing up to 5 occupants to experience the eclipse.
"The development of the XC60 Panoramic Moonroof Eclipse Viewer gives those in the eclipse's path a unique way to experience this historic event, in both comfort and safety", said the company's USA VP of Marketing, Product, and Brand Communications, Bob Jacobs.
Volvo will offer its new gadget to select retailers, along the eclipse's path, and dealers in Oregon, Idaho, Nebraska, Missouri, and South Carolina will be prioritized.
"For those not in the path of totality, we will live-stream the eclipse in virtual reality and 4K high-resolution, 360-degree video", Jacobs added, referring to this section of the Volvo website.