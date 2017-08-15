Waymo Secures Patent That Softens Car Before Pedestrian Impact

Waymo has just been awarded a patent that could help save lives in the event of a collision with a pedestrian.
The patent, filed in September 2015 by Google’s self-driving arm, involves changing the rigidity of vehicular body panels through a number of cables, rods or springs. In the event of an imminent collision with a pedestrian, sensors on the vehicle trigger systems to reduce the rigidity of the body to help reduce injuries.
The technology sounds like something out of a science fiction film and beyond panels like bumpers, doors and hoods, could extend to the pillars of a car that are made up of tension members.
There’s no indication if Google intends on bringing this technology to the market but if it does, it could be established as a new way to increase the intelligence of autonomous vehicles and reassure consumers of their safety.