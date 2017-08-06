What Do You Say About This Satin Red BMW M3 Tune?

Modifying a premium car like the BMW M3 is always risky business as you’re often just one step away from ruining its looks or handling. The following M3, however, looks pretty neat in our eyes.
Owned by a member of the Bimmer Post forums, this F80 M3 has been bathed in a satin red chrome wrap which suits the performance sedan to a tee.
Unlike many of the colors and shades available from the factory, the satin red chrome doesn’t hide any of the aggressive body lines or creases. In fact, it accentuates them, making the car look more aggressive and in-your-face than just about any other M3 on the road.
Alongside the foil cover, the car has lowered suspension and sits on a set of matte black Brixton PF5 forged wheels that’ve been paired with a carbon fiber front splitter, a carbon diffuser and a large lip spoiler at the rear.
Completing the changes are a set of aftermarket headlights with new LED daytime lights that help to finish off the aggressive look.