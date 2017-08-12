What Do You Think, Does The McLaren 570S Look Pretty In Pink?

Like a Ferrari in red or an Aston Martin in green, a McLaren is in its natural state decked out in orange – the color under which its founder raced. And the manufacturer offers several shades, but you needn't pick any of them. Just ask the folks at the dealership in Shanghai.
The Chinese showroom is currently displaying a 570S in Pepto pink. And, well... we're not quite sure what to make of it.
On the one hand, it's certainly unusual – different, at any rate, from the usual orange or silver in which you'd expect to see one of Woking's supercars. And it contrasts as well with the black trim as the other bright shades of yellow and green in which we've seen this car before.
On the other hand, well, it's pink. And that doesn't usually belong on anything this side of an old Cadillac.
It's not the first European exotic we've seen in this color, either. Examples of the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso, Lamborghini Huracan, Pagani Zonda, and Rolls-Royce Ghost have all “graced” these pages in some rosy shade or another. But again, we're not sure we'd call that a good thing.