What's 1977's Most Expensive Cadillac, The Eldorado Biarritz, Like Today?

In an age before Mercedes-Benz, BMW or Lexus took over the luxury landscape in the U.S., the Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz reigned above all else.
Back in 1977, this was Cadillac's most expensive model, and as Doug DeMuro demonstrates over the course of this review, people with deep pockets had plenty of reasons to want to own one.
For starters, the Eldorado is incredibly quirky, but not necessarily in a bad way. The thermometer underneath the door mirror is both clever and useful for a car that's 40 years old, as are the small light bulbs on the hood, letting you know about your signaling and headlights.
Inside, you've got room for six people (that's right, six), and soft pillowy seats that look more comfortable than whatever you've got in your living room. All in all, there are plenty of quirks to talk about when it comes to this car and thankfully, DeMuro covers just about all of them.
As for what it's like to drive today (and then...), well, apparently slow and cumbersome, but also incredibly relaxing, despite it basically being a two-door coupe the size of a modern-day Chevy Suburban.