What's More Ludicrous? A Tesla P100D Model S Or A 1,000 HP Cadillac CTS-V?

If you're going to beat a flagship Tesla Model S in a drag race, you better throw everything plus the kitchen sink in its direction.
One surefire way of doing that is by boosting power to your internal combustion engine until you reach ridiculous numbers, kind of like 1,000 - that's a nice round sum when it comes to horsepower.
So what do you reckon? Are 1,000 horses (850 WHP) sufficient to outgun the Model S P100D? Well, it depends how good of a grip you have. The fact that the tuned CTS-V sends all of its power to its rear wheels is certainly not to its advantage.
To be as thorough as possible, these guys did both standing and rolling starts, which meant that each of the two cars got the chance to show what it can do best.
At the end, the Model S P100D also fought against a 700 HP supercharged Ford Mustang, doing a 30 mph (48 mph) rolling start. Let's just say that both cars performed admirably and that in the end, racing distance plays a major role.