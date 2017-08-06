When GM Recalls Full-Size Pickups, It Recalls 690,000 Of Them At A Time

Pickup trucks are big business in America. How big? Just look at this latest recall.
While most of the recall notices that comes across our desk on a regular basis number in the hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousand, this latest from General Motors encompasses a massive 690,685 units – all from the same model year.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, certain Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups could temporarily lose power steering. The unexpectedness and unpredictability of the power steering kicking in and out could cause a crash, so GM's calling those potentially defective vehicles in.
The problem is limited to 2014 models of the 1500 series – never mind the more heavy-duty versions or other model years. All of which just goes to show that, even short of the first place that the Ford F-150 continues to hold, GM sells a whole lot of full-size trucks in America each year.