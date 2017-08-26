When Nature Calls: BMW M5 Test Driver Has A Number One On The Nurburgring

Normally, Nurburgring-related stories are either about scoops, weird accidents, drifting, or very rare exotic machines.
However, this one steps out of the box, as it refers to a BMW M5 prototype test driver who went through some...instant weight reduction of his own.
The video shows the all-new super saloon being put through its paces for quite some time, before the man holding the wheel decides to stop and go backwards up the hill, only to have a number one.
The action was apparently checked by the guy that filmed the entire thing, and to the driver's excuse, it seems that in that area there is a small wooden house, and a toilet, so at least he didn't help the trees grow faster.
Since then, BMW pulled the cover off the new generation M5. It features an evolutionary design, and a 4.4-liter M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine under the hood that makes 600PS (592hp) and 750Nm (553lb-ft) of torque. The automaker claims that the 0-100km/h (62mph) sprint takes just 3.4sec, or 0.1sec slower than one of its main rivals, the new Mercedes-AMG E63 S.