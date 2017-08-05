White And Black Bugatti Chiron Lands In Cannes

Perhaps the most appealing Bugatti Chiron we’ve stumbled across has just landed in Cannes, shortly after it was delivered to its fortunate owner from the Middle East.
Unlike many other Chirons we’ve seen delivered, the owner of this example didn’t opt for any bright colors and has instead had the front portion of the hypercar painted white while the rest of it is bathed in gloss carbon fiber. The black and silver wheels also make it look especially refined.
At the latest count in March, Bugatti said that half of the Chiron’s 500-unit production run had already been accounted for. At the time, Europe was the biggest market with 37 per cent of orders, North America with 30 per cent and the Middle East with 26 per cent.
If Bugatti does encounter any difficulties in finding homes for those remaining 250, there’s one solution; break the production car world speed record in the French hypercar.
Word on the street says Bugatti will attempt to do just that in 2018 by knocking off the Veyron Super Sport and its 268 mph (431 km/h) record speed. Considering how much more power the Chiron has, we think a new record is inevitable.