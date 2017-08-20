White Panamera Turbo Swipes Right On Brushed Titanium Wheels

If you're going to be driving one of the world's fastest and sportiest four-door luxury cars, matching it up with a set of lightweight custom wheels can have its benefits.
First, the car. It's a second-generation Porsche Panamera Turbo, boasting 550 PS (540 HP) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque, allowing for a 306 km/h (190 mph) top speed and a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 3.6 seconds, with the Sport Chrono Pack.
This one is white, which generally speaking, goes very well with multiple other colors, sort of like a blank canvas, if you will.
This particular canvas made room for a set of Brushed Titanium RS200M alloys from HRE, a wheel model that's available in four sizes (19", 20", 21" and 22") and as many as 42 different colors. It also has a seven dual-spoke design, that doesn't appear to be too intrusive.
A well-chosen set of custom wheels can help your new-gen Panamera stand out more without making it seem like you're trying to hard. Of course, those who aren't satisfied until they've earned every gaze on the road, can always opt for an entire body kit conversion from the likes of TopCar or TechArt.