Who Has $5 Million To Spare For A Ferrari Sergio?

Let's face it: most of us will never own a Ferrari. Not new, not used, and certainly not one as exclusive and expensive as the Sergio. But for those who have the means, there's one for sale right now for the princely sum of $5 million.
The Sergio, for those who don't recall, was originally unveiled as a concept back in 2013 as a tribute to the late Sergio Pininfarina from the coachbuilder that bears his family's name.
A couple of years later (or a couple of years ago), Pininfarina produced a production version, based on the 458 Speciale but only offered in very limited numbers. Six in all, to be specific, and each was offered only by invitation to a select group of customers. Three were said to have been delivered to customers in the United states, another to the United Arab Emirates, one to Japan, and one to Switzerland.
The one pictured here appears to be the latter, built to European specifications in yellow and black, and showcased at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show. With only 73 miles on the clock, it's clearly been driven sparingly (if at all). The very rare Ferrari roadster is listed for sale on JamesEdition by Carlink International out of the Netherlands with an asking price of €4.3 million – or a little over $5 million at current exchange rates.