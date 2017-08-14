Wild Infiniti Driver Hits BMW And Sends It Under A Semi

A reckless Infiniti G37 driver has been caught on dashcam side-swiping a BMW and sending the German sedan spinning into a semi-truck.
On Wednesday, along California’s 10 Freeway, the Infiniti was filmed speeding and swerving through traffic and in the process of manoeuvering around one car, almost ran into the rear of the huge truck. The Infiniti then smashed into a BMW, sending it out of control and skidding under the truck.
The video was captured by Jose, a who was ahead of the two cars, and posted to Facebook by the son of the BMW driver, Alan Parcero. At the time of writing, the post had over 57,000 shares.
In his post, Parcero confirms that his mother wasn’t injured in the crash and that the G37 was stolen.
Unfortunately, authorities have yet to identify the offending driver but are continuing to investigate the matter.