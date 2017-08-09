Workshop 5001 Visits Jay Leno With A Pair Of Beautiful Reborn 911s

Jay Leno gets a visit by two gorgeous Porsche 911s, created by Workshop 5001.
Established by an ex-Singer employee, Workshop 5001 enters the world of Porsche restomod builds with some beautiful cars, like the Nardo Grey 1973 model we’ve seen before and the Mexico Blue 1974 G30.
The owner for the latter wanted a race car that can drive on the road -don’t we all-, with the shop building a 3.8-liter flat-six derived from the 964 with around 350hp. That grey hot-rod with the steelies however has won our hearts.
Unlike other builders, don’t expect to see Workshop 5001 backdating the bodywork of a 911 as they prefer to embrace its car for what it was and build the ultimate specimen of its generation.
The attention to detail is just stunning and everything looks perfectly balanced and top quality, just like a loved classic Porsche 911 should look like.
Jay Leno takes a tour around these two beauties in his latest video below.