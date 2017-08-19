World's Cheapest AMG Car Can Still Put A Smile On Your Face

If you're familiar with the W202 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, then you might know that towards the end of its production run, Mercedes introduced the C43 AMG version, powered by a 310 PS (306 HP) V8.
It's a 4.3-liter V8, also good for 410 Nm (302 lb-ft) of torque. This was the very first model assembled at the AMG plant in Affalterbach after Mercedes first acquired AMG. It's also the first-ever C-Class to use a V8 engine, one that helped it get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in about 5.7 seconds, which is pretty quick even by today's standards.
So how much do you figure such a car would be worth today? Unless you've already read the title of the video, you'll be stunned to know that this reviewer from LegitStreetCars paid just $200 for it. It's a 1999 model, with an engine that seems to be in good working condition, making this purchase seem even more impressive.
Aesthetically and even technically, this car isn't what you might call "mint", but the fact that it runs smoothly and cost so little is really surprising. Doesn't sound half bad either.