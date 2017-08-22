Would This Design Work For A New Alfa Romeo Giulietta?

A new generation Alfa Romeo Giulietta would bring some heat on the Audi A3 Sportback, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, and BMW 1-Series.
What you see here is an independent study penned by Gianmarco Giacchina. There's a little bit of the latest Seat Leon at the rear, while on the opposite end it brings some sizeable headlights that flank the brand's signature grille, along with an aggressive sculpted front bumper, with an apron and large air intakes.
Now, before getting your hopes up, it appears that Alfa Romeo isn’t planning to offer a replacement for the Giulietta, according to recent reports, as both the compact hatchback, as well as its smaller sibling, the MiTo, are not on par with the brand's plans.
Instead, the Italian company would probably develop yet another SUV that will sit either right under or above the current Stelvio.
In the meantime, those favoring the Alfa Romeo Giulietta over its direct competitors can still buy the facelifted version, which debuted in February, last year. Prices for the entry-level grade start from €21,500 ($25,274) in Germany, and £19,715 ($25,370) in the United Kingdom.