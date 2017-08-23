Yellow Porsche 911 GT2 RS Tackles The 'Ring

A yellow and black 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS has been filmed undergoing high-paced tests at the Nurburgring, possibly in preparation for setting an official lap time.
It is reported that the bright RS is a factory car and by simply watching some small snippets of it on the track, it is pretty obvious that the 700 hp 911 is no joke. Will it be fast enough to clock a sub-7-minute lap time? It could very well be.
In July, the boss of Porsche Motorsport, Frank-Steffen Walliser, said that the new 911 GT2 RS is “all about sevens… it’s 700 hp but it’s no seven at the Nurburgring. Wait and see. Give us some time and we will check it,” he said, perhaps suggesting that simulated times indicate a 6-minute-something lap and that Porsche will head to the circuit to try and make it a reality.
The fastest road-legal Porsche production car to ever lap the circuit is the Porsche 918 Spyder with a 6:57. Just a few months ago, the facelifted 911 GT3 set a 7:12 hp lap with 200 hp less than the GT2 RS, putting the latest 911 in the prime position to set a blistering time.