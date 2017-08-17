You Can Get A 2016 VW e-Golf For Just $4,495 In California

If you’re eligible for the U.S. government’s electric vehicle tax rebate, you could buy a new Chevrolet Bolt or Tesla Model 3 for under $30,000. But what if we were to tell you there’s a chance you could be eligible to buy a new Volkswagen e-Golf for just $4,495? You’d think we’re crazy, right? We’re not.
Inside EVs has discovered that the electric hatchback can be purchased for such a remarkably low price in Sonoma County, California.
For starters, the 2016 e-Golf can be purchased in the county for a reasonable $28,995. Each sale is then joined by a $7,000 dealer credit, the $2,000 Sonoma Clean Power incentive, $7,500 federal tax credit and $2,500 tax rebate to bring the price down to a measly $9,995.
What’s more, if local residents are Sonoma Clean Power customers who qualify for all incentives and low-income bonuses, the price falls to a jaw-dropping $4,495. For a new, unused electric vehicle. Yes, really.
Beyond offering generous incentives for the e-Golf, Sonoma Clean Power’s Drive EverGreen electric vehicle incentive program offers significant savings on the BMW i3, Ford Focus EV, Kia Optima, Kia Soul EV, Nissan Leaf, Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric, Chevrolet Bolt and Chevrolet Volt.