1969 Dodge Charger Defector Is A HEMI-Powered Restomod

New cars aren't the only vehicles getting attention at SEMA as Ringbrothers have unveiled an awesome 1969 Dodge Charger called the Defector.
Created over the course of 4,700 hours, the Defector retains the iconic bodylines of the original muscle car but features a shortened body and a wheelbase that has been extended by three inches. As part of the transformation, the side rockers were lengthened and the quarter panels were lowered and extended.
The car has also been equipped with a new front valance and larger rear wheel wells that give a better glimpse at the 19-inch HRE wheels that are backed up by six-piston Baer brakes. Ringbrothers went on to install tasteful chrome accents and an eye-catching “Greener On The Other Side" paint job.
Underneath the impressive bodywork resides a Detroit Speed hydroformed subframe and a four-link rear suspension.
The interior hasn't been overlooked either as the model has upgraded front seats that have been customized by Upholstery Unlimited. Drivers will also find new gauges and an Alpine audio system.
Despite the retro-styling, the car is powered by a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine which features Flowmaster headers and a performance exhaust.