2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Gets Cheaper LE Grade, Priced From $28,130

PHOTO GALLERY

Toyota has sliced $1,895 from the starting price of the RAV4 Hybrid , by offering a new entry-level version of the SUV, called LE.Pricing for the fourth addition to the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid family, which slots under the XLE, SE, and Limited, starts at $28,130, reports quoting a bulletin sent to dealers.The new LE follows in the footsteps of the gasoline-powered grade that wears the same moniker, but it adds more equipment over it, such as the silver-painted bumper garnish, both on the front and rear, roof rails, and heated side mirrors. It's also fitted with a 4.2-inch instrument cluster display, dual-zone climate control, and Smart Key, and drivers can select between one of the three modes, called Eco, Sport, and EV.All versions of the 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid , including the LE, retain their powertrain, which combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder internal combustion unit, with two electric motors. The combined output of 194hp is channeled to the wheels through a CVT.The automaker claims that no matter what version of the eco-friendly SUV customers choose, they all return an EPA-estimated 34/30/32 US mpg (41/36/38 UK mpg / 8.3/9.4/8.8 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined.