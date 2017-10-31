2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Gets Cheaper LE Grade, Priced From $28,130

Toyota has sliced $1,895 from the starting price of the RAV4 Hybrid, by offering a new entry-level version of the SUV, called LE.
Pricing for the fourth addition to the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid family, which slots under the XLE, SE, and Limited, starts at $28,130, reports CarsDirect, quoting a bulletin sent to dealers.
The new LE follows in the footsteps of the gasoline-powered grade that wears the same moniker, but it adds more equipment over it, such as the silver-painted bumper garnish, both on the front and rear, roof rails, and heated side mirrors. It's also fitted with a 4.2-inch instrument cluster display, dual-zone climate control, and Smart Key, and drivers can select between one of the three modes, called Eco, Sport, and EV.
All versions of the 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, including the LE, retain their powertrain, which combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder internal combustion unit, with two electric motors. The combined output of 194hp is channeled to the wheels through a CVT.
The automaker claims that no matter what version of the eco-friendly SUV customers choose, they all return an EPA-estimated 34/30/32 US mpg (41/36/38 UK mpg / 8.3/9.4/8.8 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined.