2019 Bentley Flying Spur Bringing Continental Swag With Four Doors

Bentley has been around testing the next-generation Flying Spur for some time now but with the Continental GT already shown, we have a pretty clear idea of what to expect.
After all, the Flying Spur is basically the four-door Continental GT version and no matter how many plastic covers and stickers Bentley uses on the test cars, we know that the new model will be one sexy looking limo.
Expect the new Flying Spur to benefit from the same proportion-altering design language, featuring a much more fluid and dynamic shape. Jewellery-like lights all around and the usual bling in the front grille and elsewhere should give this new Bentley an impressive and imposing visual character.
We’ve talked about the hardware before but just in case you forgot, the new Flying Spur will ride on the Group VW’s MSB architecture which is already used by the Porsche Panamera and of course its two-door sibling, the Continental GT.
The adoption of the new platform also means that the new Bentley will also lose some weight while gaining a bucket load of tech features, including a 48-volt electrical architecture which allows for things like the cutting-edge Bentley Dynamic Ride suspension with active anti-roll bars and three-chamber air springs. This will allow the new Flying Spur to remain virtually flat when cornering while the system’s increased air capacity will allow it to offer a true ‘magic-carpet’ ride quality in its softest setting.
The engine range will of course have the mighty 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 unit with 626hp and paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission but reports suggest that Bentley is also planning for plug-in hybrid versions as well, given the aforementioned 48-volt architecture.
Bentley will launch the 2019 Flying Spur sometime around late 2018, so stay tuned for more in the coming months.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops