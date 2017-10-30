Acura NSX Dream Project By ScienceOfSpeed Coming To SEMA With 610HP

The 2017 SEMA Show is fast approaching, and automakers and tuners alike have announced their presence with some impressive creations.
ScienceOfSpeed is one of them, and they will have the Acura NSX 'Dream Project' on display in Las Vegas, which features a small power boost, in addition to the visual enhancements applied both on the outside and in the cabin.
The supercar's powertrain now makes a combined 610hp (619PS) and 507lb-ft (687Nm) of torque, or 37hp (38PS) and 31lb-ft (42Nm) more than the stock models. The extra muscle comes courtesy of the liquid injected intercooling and stainless steel exhaust system, which shaves 16lbs (7kg) from its weight.
These are joined by a custom suspension lowering kit, which brings it more than 1 inch (25mm) closer to the road, and features patented sensors that automatically raise its front axle by 2 inches (51mm), when obstacles are detected.
On the visual front, the Acura NSX Dream Project has a new aero kit, highlighted by the wider carbon fiber ducted rocker panels, aggressive front strakes, rear wing, and large rear diffuser, which are said to "improve downforce while retaining factory design elements". The Japanese sports machine now sits on 20x9-inch front and 21x12-inch rear wheels that spin around the carbon ceramic brakes made by Brembo, with a gold flake finish.
In the cabin, it has custom Recaro Pole Position racing seats, black leather with blue stitching, blue fabric with hexagonal pattern, and a gaugeART OLED multi-function display.