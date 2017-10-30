Audi Races To SEMA With TT Clubsport Turbo Concept And Sport Performance Parts

The SEMA Show kicks off tomorrow and Audi of America will use the event to introduce a TT RS which has been equipped with an assortment of Audi Sport Performance Parts.
Starting with the exterior, the model will have a handful of "aerodynamic enhancements" that have been developed in a wind tunnel. The company was coy on specifics but the images suggest the car will be identical to the one shown earlier this year. As a result, we can expect canards, carbon fiber air ducts, and a prominent rear wing. There should also be an assortment of carbon fiber components including mirror caps and a rear diffuser.
On the handling front, the TT RS will have a two-way adjustable coilover suspension and additional chassis bracing. There will also be "brake system enhancements" and 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels with high-performance tires.
Rounding out the changes are a titanium exhaust system and an upgraded interior with an Audi Sport Performance steering wheel.
Audi Sport Performance Parts will be launched in the United States next year and the company will offer components for the R8 and TT RS.
Besides the TT RS, Audi will showcase the R8 LMS and the TT clubsport turbo concept. The latter model debuted at Wörthersee in 2015 and features a 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine that develops 600 hp (447 kW). It enables the model to accelerate from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds before hitting a top speed of 192 mph (309 km/h).