BMW 440i Gran Coupe Adorned With M Performance Parts For SEMA

Alongside premiering the M Performance Parts for the BMW M5, and the M3 30 Years American Edition, the German manufacturer has shown off a gorgeous 440i Gran Coupe fitted with numerous M Performance Parts prior to the SEMA Show.
Exterior changes made to this 4-Series include the fitment of a prominent trunklid lip spoiler made from carbon fiber, a carbon front splitter and M Performance Exhaust with carbon fiber tips. Viewed from the outside alone, these relatively minor additions to the car provide it with significantly more road presence.
As with the finest BMW models to pass through the brand’s M department, no stone has been left unturned in the cabin either.
As such, changes include carbon fiber trim on the center console, gear selector, and dashboard. There also an M Performance steering wheel with a small digital display and some carbon trimmings. Completing the bespoke elements are beautiful leather seats from BMW Individual.