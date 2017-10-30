BMW M Performance Parts Make The New M5 Even More Impressive

Shortly after a selection of teaser images were released online, the M Performance Parts for the all-new 2018 BMW M5 have just been revealed prior to the SEMA Show commencing in Las Vegas.
Set to be available from the spring of 2018, the parts don’t just add some extra visual appeal to the super sedan but they also aid in aerodynamics and ensure the car offers truly breathtaking performance.
In terms of aero, the M Performance Parts consist of a new front splitter, side sill attachments, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, the available carbon fiber rear spoiler ‘Pro’, and a rear diffuser. Made from carbon fiber, these parts are perfectly complemented by M Performance wing mirror caps and new trim around the kidney grilles.
Elsewhere, BMW’s M division has designed a set of coilovers for the M5 which improve handling, feature adjustable spring plates and have eye-catching red coil springs. Alongside the tricked-out suspension, a set of costly carbon ceramic brakes will be available for the M5.
Customers in the United States and Canada will also have the option of an M Performance sports exhaust system incorporating a titanium rear muffler and carbon fiber tailpipe trims. Not only does the exhaust improve the sound of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, but it also reduces counter-pressure and marginally improves performance.
In the cabin, an M Performance Drive Analyzer has also been developed for the M5. Derived from motorsport, it measures and evaluates important vehicle dynamics data and provides these details directly to the smartphone of the user. Other small touches include carbon fiber shift paddles, M Performance floor mats and a new key wallet.