BMW Slaps M Performance Parts On 740e Plug-In Hybrid For SEMA

With this year's SEMA Show already full of sporty BMWs, it made sense for the flagship 7-Series to get in on the action, showing up with M Performance and BMW Individual upgrades.
Its outside appearance is certainly striking. In fact, we'd say this 740e xDrive iPerformance is no less aggressive than that white M Sport 740Le we saw at BMW Abu Dhabi earlier this month.
This 740e features blacked-out kidney grilles, to go with the M-specific bumpers front and rear, gloss black "Hockey Sticks", a boot lid spoiler, carbon fiber mirror covers and a set of massive wheels with blue calipers hidden out of sight.
Inside, it's all BMW Individual, from the Fiona Red leather to the Piano Black inserts. Worth mentioning is that the red leather is found not just on the seats, but also on the door panels and on the lower part of the dashboard.
It's safe to say that BMW went all out on this 740e, and since they chose to bring it to SEMA, we'll go ahead and assume it's not missing many options. In other words, it definitely costs way more than a regular 740e xDrive iPerformance, which starts from $90,700 in the U.S.
As for what it's capable of doing on the road, the 326 PS (321 HP) hybrid powertrain can take this car from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 5.5 seconds.