BMW Unveils M5 Safety Car For MotoGP

Following the recent launch of the BMW M5, the German automaker has unveiled the MotoGP Safety Car version, set to premiere at the championship’s final round in Valencia, Spain.
The specially-equipped M5 will be used throughout the 2018 season and replace the current BMW M2 Safety Car used.
Compared to an entry-level M5, the MotoGP Safety Car comes equipped with all the available M Performance Parts, including carbon fiber on the side skirts, rear diffuser, rear spoiler, front kidney grille and wing mirror caps. Additionally, it includes a titanium M Performance exhaust system, carbon fiber tips, a bespoke front splitter, bonnet latches and seats from the M4 GTS.
Additionally, the car has been equipped with an LED light bar on the roof, blue LEDs in the front grilles and flashing headlights.
As with any other 2018 M5, power comes from a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 with 600 hp and 750 Nm of torque. When paired with the all-wheel drive M xDrive system, this allows the super sedan to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in a blistering 3.4 seconds.