Chevrolet Unveils Selection Of Concepts At SEMA

Chevrolet has released a plethora of eye-catching concepts at SEMA, with the 2018 Corvette Carbon 65 Edition also joining the party.
For starters, Chevrolet’s SEMA booth will include the new Silverado Centennial Edition and Colorado Centennial Edition, two vehicles created to celebrate the brand’s 100 successful years of building pickup trucks. This duo will be joined by the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Editions.
Elsewhere, the automaker has created the Silverado Performance Concept, fitted with a supercharged 5.3-liter V8 engine, a set of large brakes, lowered ride height and some visual modifications.
Joining the Silverado Performance Concept is the Silverado 3500HD NHRA Safety Safari, a six-wheeled behemoth for the drag strip that includes a ‘jaws of life’ device.
Additionally, Chevrolet has partnered with country music singer Luke Bryan for a one-off Suburban. The vehicle receives a custom paint scheme, unique wheels and has been created as the ultimate off-roader for hunting enthusiasts. Consequently, it incorporates a side-opening tailgate and a reversing third-row seat to face the wilderness. Performance modifications include a cold air intake and Chevrolet Performance six-piston front Brembo brakes.
Another curious creation is the Traverse Stand Up Paddle Board Concept. It has a beach-themed paint job, a large Riviera Paddlesurf board fitted to the roof, 20-inch black wheels and a black grille.
As for the aforementioned 2018 Corvette Carbon 65 Edition, it was unveiled earlier this year and celebrates the 65th anniversary of the Corvette.