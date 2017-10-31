Chevrolet Will Make Your Corvette Faster For Just $350

For a mere $350, Chevrolet will make select C7-generation Corvette models up to a second faster around a racetrack.
Announced at SEMA, the American carmaker has created a software update that tweaks the Magnetic Ride Control suspension to provide better handling and ride quality.
The update is available to Chevrolet dealers via a simple download and can be installed into a Corvette’s ECU without voiding the warranty. Chevrolet says the simple software tweaks to the magnetorheological suspension dampers helped a 2016 Corvette Z06 lap GM’s 2.9-mile Milford Road Course over a second faster than before the update.
GM only offers the update to 2014-2016 Corvette Stingray Z51, 2016 Stingray, and 2015-2016 Corvette Z06 models but will soon offer the suspension tweaks to the Corvette Grand Sport.