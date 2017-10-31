Chevy Silverado Performance Concept Gets Corvette Z06's Supercharger

If you're a fan of fast light-duty pickup trucks, then you'll likely grow fond of the new Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept.
Developed for SEMA, the study features a supercharger system based on the one used in the Corvette Z06 and Camaro ZL1, and is said to add 100+ horses to the 5.3-liter V8 engine, pushing output to around 460hp.
Elsewhere, this Silverado has received a cat-back exhaust system, with polished tip, and performance cold-air induction system, while stopping it is an upgraded braking kit made by Brembo, with six-piston front calipers, finished in red.
And since we're covering its flashy bits, it's worth mentioning that it has a Satin Steel Gray exterior color, custom exterior graphics, unique hood, air ducts, and lower front end, smoked lighting units on both ends, and 22-inch aluminum wheels that are part of the Chevrolet accessories line.
Not much has changed in the cabin, but the Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept does get Z71 gauges made from carbon fiber, LCD competition-style dash logger app, and suede-wrapped steering wheel with red stripe and bowtie emblem in black. The emblems, all-weather floor liners, rear underseat storage organizer, as well as the tri-fold tonneau cover, are also included in the aforementioned accessories.
Besides the Silverado Performance Concept, Chevrolet has approximately 20 more vehicles on display at the 2017 SEMA Show, which runs from October 31 to November 3.