Chevy's Luke Bryan Suburban Concept Ready To Go Fishing & Hunting

Chevrolet has teamed up with country music star Luke Bryan to create a Suburban Concept that debuts at SEMA, alongside a variety of other vehicles made by the GM-owned brand.
Aimed at accommodating the outdoor activities that the musician enjoys with his family, it features a go-anywhere look, enhanced by a lifted suspension and 35-inch off-road tires that wrap around the 22-inch wheels.
In addition to the technical upgrades, the Chevrolet Luke Bryan Suburban Concept has a custom lower front end, Hunter Bronze finish with Dark Carbon accents and camouflage graphics, 'Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day' badges, roof-mounted light rack by Baja Designs and fishing rod holder, and swing-out tailgate with spare tire mount.
A bunch of equipment from the Chevrolet Accessories range also adorn its exterior, including the mesh grille with its custom finish, lack tubular assist steps, roof rack cross rails, Thule Canyon roof basked with optional extensions, and black Chevy bowtie emblems.
Chevrolet Accessories' Bluetooth headphones and Bullfrog music system by Kicker are found inside, along with the fully trimmed seats with Argon piping and Platinum camo-pattern perforated inserts, rear-facing third-row seats with custom footwell, reverse-mounted rear-seat DVD player, special floor mats, and other goodies.
Setting this Suburban in motion is the same 5.3-liter V8 engine that powers the regular models, churning out 355hp (360PS) and 383lb-ft (519Nm) of torque, which is married to a six-speed automatic transmission.