Elon Musk Offers First Look At Boring Company's Underground LA Tunnel

After dropping a Model S down inside a tunnel dug by The Boring Company back in August, Elon Musk is now giving us an even better look at his cure for traffic.
The tunnel is being built under Hawthorne, near the Tesla Design Center and SpaceX headquarters in California, and as you can see, the project is really starting to come together.
Even though the image does stretch out into the distance, we can't exactly tell how far off the construction is. What we can tell though is that the tunnel features a set of tracks, paneled walls, a bunch of cables and a large conduit on top.
The Boring Company is still a long way from fulfilling Musk's vision of underground tunnel networks connecting major cities in the U.S., however the firm has received provisional approval to start digging in Maryland, as reported by Tech Crunch.
Musk already stated that he plans on connecting New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington DC via Hyperloop, a system that would allow for high-speed travel.
Meanwhile, the LA tunnel will continue to test the feasibility of such plans, with low costs and efficiency set as ultimate goals - this remains nothing but a pilot project.