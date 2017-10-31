Ford And Roush Supercharge 2018 Mustang And F-150 To 700HP

Ford and Roush Performance have unveiled an all-new supercharger for the 5.0-liter V8 engine that resides in the 2018 Mustang and F-150.
Specifically designed for the upgraded engine, which features a port and direct injection fuel system, the supercharger enables the mill to produce 700 hp (522 kW) and 610 lb-ft (826 Nm) of torque in the Mustang. For comparison, the standard Mustang GT has 460 hp (343 kW) and 420 lb-ft (568 Nm) of torque.
The numbers are slightly lower on the F-150 as supercharger enables the truck's V8 to produce 640 hp (477 kW) and 600 lb-ft (812 Nm) of torque. That's not too shabby as it's an increase of 245 hp (182 kW) and 200 lb-ft (270 Nm) of torque.
The supercharger kit comes with all installation hardware and an exclusive performance calibration. Thanks to the partnership between the two companies, which goes back more than two decades, the supercharger kit is backed by a limited warranty and the "vast support network of Ford Motor Company and Roush." More importantly, installing the supercharger won't void the new vehicle warranty from Ford.
There's no word on pricing but the supercharger kit will be available early next year and can be purchased from Ford dealers, Ford Performance distributors, and Roush Performance dealers.