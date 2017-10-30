Ford Gave This Houston Pastor's A New Expedition After Hurricane Harvey

People use their cars and trucks for all kinds of purposes. Pastor Develron D. Walker used his to drive churchgoers to services, children to school, and food to the needy.
Unfortunately Pastor Walker's truck was flooded, along with his church, when Hurricane Harvey struck Houston and long overstayed its welcome. So Ford offered a helping hand.
Under the pretense of outreach, Ford invited Pastor Walker to Kentucky for the production launch of the new Expedition in order to speak to people there about how they could help with Houston's recovery efforts. He was only too glad to take part, but as it turns out, Ford had a bigger surprise in store for the pastor.
While he was there, Ford presented Harvey with an all-new 2018 Expedition to keep, so that he could get back to the good work he was doing and start rebuilding the Towers of Hope Church of God in Christ, where he's described as the prophet and pastor.
Call it publicity or altruistic good will – either way, this is one new eight-passenger SUV that we know will be put to good use.