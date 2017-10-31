GM Agrees To $13.9 Million Settlement In Ignition Switch Case

General Motors has settled yet another case relating to its ignition switch recall, this time paying $13.9 million to Orange County, California.
Late Friday, an Orange County superior court judge approved settlement after prosecutors for the county accused the carmaker of deliberately concealing serious safety defects, therefore violating false advertising and unfair competition laws.
This $13.9 million settlement comes just a few weeks after GM agreed to a $120 million settlement with 49 individual U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Reuters reports.
Things are far from over for GM either. It is still facing over 100 other lawsuits regarding its faulty ignition switches, including economic loss and personal injury claims. To date, the company has spent over $2.5 billion on penalties and settlements.