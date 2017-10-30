Hellcrate: Mopar Finally Launches Hellcat’s Supercharged Hemi As A Crate Engine

Following countless requests from Mopar’s loud fan base, Mopar has announced the launch of the 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 as a crate engine, or as Mopar calls it the “Hellcrate”.
The new Mopar Hellcrate Hemi crate engine is set to debut at the company’s stand in SEMA, Las Vegas on October 31.
“Never before has a supercharged, factory-direct 707-horsepower crate engine kit been offered, and we are proud to be the first to deliver a solution enthusiasts have demanded,” said Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service, Mopar. “This ultimate powertrain option fits the needs of owners and fans who demand iconic performance.”
There’s also the essential engine kit which is available separately and includes an unlocked powertrain control module, power distribution center, engine wiring harness, chassis harness, accelerator pedal, ground jumper, oxygen sensors, charge air temperature sensors and fuel pump control module for the 6.2-liter supercharged engine. Mopar says that the Hellcrate is optimised for use with a manual transmission.
Additional accessory hardware includes the Front End Accessory Drive kit which comes with an alternator, power steering pump, belts, pulleys and more.
As for the price, the Mopar Hellcrate Engine assembly is priced at $19,530 MSRP while the engine kit is asking for $2,195. The engine and the engine kit are covered by an official three-year/unlimited mileage warranty when purchased together.