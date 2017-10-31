Hellwig Products' Go-Anywhere Ford F-350 Recon Adventure

Hellwig Products has unveiled its Ford F-350 Recon Adventure truck at SEMA.
Dubbed "The Operator," the truck was built by LGE-CTS Motorsports and features a rugged exterior with a digital camo paint job. Since the truck was designed to go anywhere, it has been equipped with beefy bumpers and an Icon Vehicle Dynamics Stage 5 Suspension Kit which raises the truck by 3-inches. The extra clearance allowed the team to install 17-inch Method ND-HV wheels with 37-inch Falken Wildpeak M/T tires.
The rugged styling cues continue elsewhere as The Operator boasts a Rigid Industries light bar, a Warn winch, and PowerStepXL running boards. Other highlights include a T-Rex X-Metal grille and a Wilco Pre Runner tailgate.
Of course, one of the most notable features is an Arctic Cat Wildcat X which rides in a bed mount designed by Sherptek. The bed also holds Daystar fuel cans, a Hi-Lift jack and a Krazy Beaver shovel.
To cope with the added weight and higher center of gravity, Hellwig Products equipped the truck with its Big Wig air springs which allow the driver to fine tune the load support and ride quality. The firm also installed adjustable front and rear sway bars.
Power is provided by a 6.7-liter V8 Power Stroke turbo diesel engine which has been equipped with a Magnaflow Pro DPF Performance exhaust. It is connected to a six-speed automatic transmission which is backed up by a four-wheel drive system.