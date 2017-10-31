Hennessey Teases Venom F5 One Last Time Ahead Of Wednesday's Unveiling
| By Sergiu Tudose
|
|
ShareRedditPinTweetPlus
Powered by a twin-turbo V8 with close to 1,500 HP, the Hennessey Venom F5 has (in theory, at least) the Bugatti Chiron's performance credentials right in its sights.
Hennessey Performance will unveil the car tomorrow, November 1st at 11 AM Pacific Time (2 PM ET), at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
According to its builders, the Venom F5 is expected to be nearly half a tonne lighter than the Chiron, which should definitely help its 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) acceleration time, as well as top speed. John Hennessey himself stated that the car could top out around 290 mph (466 km/h), though 300 mph (482 km/h) remains a possibility.
Unlike the first-generation Venom, which was based on the Lotus Exige, the F5 will be utilizing a brand new platform developed in-house by Hennessey Special Vehicles.
We also know that carbon fiber will play a major role, as it's been used extensively throughout the cabin - which by the way features three circular air vents, arranged in a similar way to the three tailpipes.
So will the Venom F5 put a scare in the mighty Chiron? Make sure to check back tomorrow in order to find out.
CategoriesHennesseyHennessey Venom F5SEMA Show
You May Also Like
COMMENTS