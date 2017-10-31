Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 Is America's Answer To Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6

Hennessey has turned the 2018 Ford Raptor into a six-wheeled beast, for the 2017 SEMA Show, but unlike most vehicles presented in Las Vegas these days, it will actually be put into production.
The tuner says they will make just 50 examples, and each one will carry a starting price of $349,000.
So what does paying the hefty sum bring you? Well, a base 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor crew-cab, which will then be turned into a six-wheeled machine, benefiting from the 6x6 locking rear axles, upgraded suspension, 20-inch wheels wrapped in Toyo off-road tires, special front and rear bumpers, roll bar, and LED lights.
Moreover, the tuner will also allow customers to get the twin-turbo upgrade package that massages the 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine to produce in excess of 600hp, as an optional extra. And speaking about extras, a Brembo braking system, with 6 calipers and rotors, can be fitted to the VelociRaptor 6x6, for an additional $22,000.
"The VelociRaptor 6x6 is the ultimate off-road vehicle. We will be building just 50 VelociRaptor 6x6s, which makes it not only one of the most aggressive and unique vehicles on the market, but also one of the most exclusive", said John Hennessey, whose enthusiasm was hard to restrain. "Our VelociRaptor 6x6 is pure aggression on wheels - all six of them", he added.
The company says that the six-wheeled truck can be had directly from Hennessey Performance, or through select Ford dealers.