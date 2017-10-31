Hyundai Vaccar Tucson Sport Concept Gets Turbo Power

Following a preview earlier this month, Hyundai has unveiled the Vaccar Tucson Sport concept at SEMA.
Looking significantly more aggressive than the standard model, the Tucson Sport concept has been equipped with an aerodynamic body kit that includes a front splitter, side skirts, and a rear diffuser. Designers also installed a mesh grille and 20-inch wheels with Continental ExtremeContact Sport tires.
The unique styling continues in the cabin as the crossover has been equipped with Ice Grey Katzkin leather seats that feature Fog Suedezkin accents and blue contrast stitching. Drivers will also find an AutoMeter triple gauge pod and an Android-powered infotainment system with a 9-inch display. Other highlights include a custom audio system and a rear seat entertainment system with two 9-inch LCD displays.
Under the hood, the Tucson's engine has been equipped with a Boostec turbocharger, an AEM air intake, and a Mishimoto G-Line intercooler. Vaccar also installed a baffled oil-catch tank, a cat-back exhaust, and Magnaflow mufflers.
Speaking of performance, the crossover's suspension has been upgraded with Vaccar-Gecko G-Street coilovers. The firm also installed a Vaccar-Power Stop Z23 Evolution Brake Kit and a XS Power D Series 3400 battery.