ICON Bringing Bespoke Classics To SEMA, Including Rolls Royce, FJ40 And Ford Truck

If you thought this year's SEMA Show was going to be all about wide-body kits and low ride heights, ICON will proudly show you something different.
Hand made in Los Angeles, California, ICON's bespoke models are built for "journeys without boundaries." Whether it's an iconic Ford Bronco or a Toyota FJ, the company will expertly restore it and update it for you.
At SEMA, four very special models will be on display. An "Old School" FJ40, a Derelict Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud, a "Reformer" 1965 Ford Crew Cab pickup and a classic Bronco.
Starting with the 1958 Silver Cloud, it features a custom Art Morrison chassis and a 550 HP LS7 engine, in case you need some punch while gliding along in your 60-year old British luxury car. The car will be stationary at the Optima booth #20323 in Vegas.
The Toyota FJ40 also looks pretty much stock to the untrained eye, however this particular FJ has been updated with modern materials inside, and fitted with a Cummins 2.8-liter crate diesel. While the interior may be inspired by the original FJ, the SEMA car comes with elephant-embossed top-grain leather and can be found at booth #50827.
Moving on to the "Reformer" 1965 Ford Crew Cab, it's the only pickup here and it used to be a fleet-only offering back when LBJ was president. ICON really went to town on its body in order to achieve modern panel gap tolerances, while a Cummins Ram rolling chassis was set up to fit the cab and bed. Visitors can check out this pickup on the ramp near the Ford display.
Last but not least is the Classic ICON BR, the tuner's take on the first-generation Ford Bronco. This modern classic will be placed at the SEMA Action Network display at booth #60003.
Photos: ICON/Jonathan Ward