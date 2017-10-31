Lamborghini Huracan Successor To Be A Hybrid

Lamborghini says the successor to the Huracan will feature some form of hybridization.
While the Italian marque is remaining committed to keeping a naturally-aspirated V12 for the Aventador’s replacement, chief executive Stefano Domenicali admitted to Autocar that the Huracan’s successor will be electrified.
“The [next] Huracán – that car will need hybridization. Hybridization is the answer, not [full] electric,” he said.
It remains to be seen what engine the brand’s next entry-level supercar will use but there’s no reason why the current V10 couldn’t be tweaked and used alongside a small electric motor and battery pack.
The successor to the Lamborghini Huracan should arrive in 2022, giving the company enough time to develop batteries which will be light yet still capable of offering an electric-only driving mode.