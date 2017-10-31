Landwind Updates Infamous X7 In China, Still Looks Like A Range Rover

China’s infamous Landwind X7 has been facelifted, but to Land Rover's ire, it still looks like very much like a copy of the Range Rover Evoque.
The updated model was first uncovered in July and these official images offer us an excellent view of the updated exterior design. While it’s a step forward over the original X7, the overall shape of the SUV remains largely unchanged.
The most significant changes between the facelifted Landwind X7 and the original is the new car’s revised front and rear fascias. For example, the front receives overhauled headlights while the bumper has also been refined and now incorporates a prominent silver element. At the rear, there’s tweaked taillights (which kind of remind us of the Mercedes-Benz GLC), newly shaped tailpipes and a blacked-out bumper.
As we reported a few months ago, the new X7 is further distinguished from its predecessor by a new 1.5-liter with 160 hp, available alongside a 190 hp, 2.0-liter turbo.